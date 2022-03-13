AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

AB stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.