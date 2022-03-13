DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.82. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 623 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

