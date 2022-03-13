Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.47) on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60.
IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)
