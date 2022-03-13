Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.47) on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.