Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $52.97

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $51.37. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 6,096 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

