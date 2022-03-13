FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

