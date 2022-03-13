FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
