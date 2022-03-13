Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down to $100.27

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.27, but opened at $69.89. Post shares last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 6,433 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Get Post alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.