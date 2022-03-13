Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

