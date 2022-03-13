Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $58.65

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.65, but opened at $61.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 79,816 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

