CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $157.52

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.52, but opened at $164.51. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $155.99, with a volume of 32 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

