Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

