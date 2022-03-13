Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
About Victory Square Technologies (Get Rating)
