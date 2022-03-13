Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.81 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

