Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.