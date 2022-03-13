Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

