Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($84.28).

BAS opened at €53.88 ($58.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is €64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.38. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($79.22).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

