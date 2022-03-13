Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.53 ($17.96).

Shares of SDF opened at €24.09 ($26.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.05 and its 200-day moving average is €15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a fifty-two week high of €24.75 ($26.90).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

