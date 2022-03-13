Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($14.08).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €11.67 ($12.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.84. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($14.66).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.