Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

