Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.