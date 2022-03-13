Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.