Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a PE ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.