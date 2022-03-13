National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

