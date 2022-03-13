FY2024 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Raised by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.