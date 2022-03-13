Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.43) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.00) target price on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.02) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.05) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.00) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.03 ($9.81).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

