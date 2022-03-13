Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

Danone stock opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

