Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.66.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

