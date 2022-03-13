F45 Training (FXLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
F45 Training stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
