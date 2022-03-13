Piper Sandler Comments on Oncorus, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncorus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12).

ONCR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ONCR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

