Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

