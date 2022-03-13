Brickell Biotech (BBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

