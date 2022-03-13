Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

LXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

