TheStreet Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.