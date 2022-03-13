The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

