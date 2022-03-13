CDK Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,110% compared to the average volume of 391 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

