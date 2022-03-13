TreeHouse Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 969% compared to the typical daily volume of 278 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

