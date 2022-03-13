Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $24,754,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.