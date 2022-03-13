Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.63 on Friday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

