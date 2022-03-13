LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LMDX opened at $6.26 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

