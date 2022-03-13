Brokers Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

