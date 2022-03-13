VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Lowered to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSEC stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

