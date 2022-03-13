Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Cut by William Blair

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.98 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 128.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 212,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 472.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.