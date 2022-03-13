GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMS. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. GMS has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GMS by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.