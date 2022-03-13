Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

