Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.
Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
