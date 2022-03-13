Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $311.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 5,966,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 643,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

