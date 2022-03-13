Financial Contrast: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) versus Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -47.79% -41.72% Seres Therapeutics -45.25% -47.52% -19.77%

80.5% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 62.18 -$581.78 million ($11.17) -7.23 Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 4.52 -$65.58 million ($0.75) -9.49

Seres Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirati Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mirati Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $175.90, suggesting a potential upside of 117.75%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 169.66%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Mirati Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

