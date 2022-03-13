Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.54) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.21 ($36.09).

EVK stock opened at €23.96 ($26.04) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.84). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

