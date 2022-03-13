FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Cut by KeyCorp

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

CDMO stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

