Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Piper Sandler

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

