DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

