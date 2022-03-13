DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.