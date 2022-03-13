Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issued By Wedbush

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

SFIX stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.