FY2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

