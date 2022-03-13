Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.83 Million

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to announce $586.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.80 million and the highest is $604.40 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $581.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

